Appellate court issues quick ruling regarding McGirt case after AG plea

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals threw out its own opinion in a tribal jurisdiction case on Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that Oklahoma can prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes against tribal members on tribal reservations in eastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma appellate court, in a two-page order, withdrew its 2021 ruling that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction when it tried Victor Castro-Huerta for child neglect in Tulsa County and ordered his judgment and sentence vacated.

When the state appellate court ordered that Castro-Huerta’s sentence and judgment be dismissed in 2021, it cited the Supreme Court’s landmark McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling, which found that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to try tribal members for major crimes, saying Congress never disestablished the Muscogee Nation reservation dating to the 1860s.

The ruling was later expanded to include five other tribal reservations in eastern Oklahoma.

The Court of Criminal Appeals delayed issuing a mandate finalizing its 2021 decision in the Castro-Huerta case after the state of Oklahoma indicated that it would appeal.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed with the state's appeal and found that the state could continue to prosecute non-natives when they commit crimes against tribal members on reservation land.

Castro-Huerta is non-native while the victim in the case, his 5-year-old step-daughter at the time, is a member of a federally-recognized tribe.

As a result, Castro-Huerta’s child-neglect conviction and 35-year state prison term will be reinstated, according to the appeals court's Thursday order.

The court said it would issue a separate decision at a later time regarding undetailed “unresolved issues.”

The ruling comes three days after Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor asked the appellate court to fast-track a decision regarding Castro-Huerta, who faces a seven-year prison term when he is sentenced in federal court after having pleaded guilty to similar child-neglect charges.

In his request, O’Connor said it was possible that Castro-Huerta could be deported following his sentencing in federal court if his state judgment and sentence were not reinstated.

“The United States Attorneys Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma believes it likely that (Castro-Huerta) has discharged his seven-year sentence, in which case they will be forced to either release him outright or release him to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation to Mexico,” according to O'Connor's Monday court filing.

“The state wishes to reassume custody of (Castro-Huerta) immediately so that he might serve the remainder of his state sentence,” the state wrote in its request to the OCCA.

Castro-Huerta's federal sentencing, originally scheduled for Monday, was rescheduled Thursday for Oct. 7.

Castro-Huerta was initially charged in state court after his then-5-year-old stepdaughter, who had cerebral palsy and was legally blind, was admitted in 2015 to a Tulsa hospital emergency room in critical condition.

The child weighed just 19 pounds, was dehydrated and emaciated, and was covered in lice and excrement, according to court records.