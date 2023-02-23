A state appellate court Thursday affirmed the judgment and 16-year prison term for a Tulsa woman charged with mutilating a corpse after initially overturning her conviction and ordering her freed from prison.

An arrest warrant for Shaynna Sims, 34, was issued after the ruling, a spokeswoman for Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler's office said.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals (OCCA) decision follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in October that reversed the OCCA’s prior jurisdictional-based ruling freeing Sims.

In its decision, the OCCA cited a Supreme Court June ruling in a case known as Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta, which determined the state shared concurrent jurisdiction in so-called Indian Country cases where the suspect was non-tribal and the victim tribal.

“Therefore, as (Sims) is not Indian, we find that under Castro-Huerta, the State of Oklahoma had jurisdiction, concurrent with the federal government, to prosecute her for crimes against an Indian victim committed in Indian Country,” according to the opinion.

A Tulsa County jury convicted Sims in 2017 of first-degree burglary, unlawful removal of a body part from a deceased person, unauthorized dissection, knowingly concealing stolen property, and disrupting or interrupting a funeral.

Sims had been charged with cutting the breasts and a toe from the body of 38-year-old Tabatha Lynch on April 30, 2015, while the body was in a casket at an east Tulsa funeral home.

During Sims’ trial, a prosecutor portrayed her as a “scorned wife” who sought revenge over claims that Lynch had been having a relationship with her estranged husband. Lynch had died of natural causes.

Sims was initially freed in late 2021 based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s July 2020 McGirt ruling, which determined the Muscogee Nation reservation, where the crime occurred, had never been disestablished by Congress.

At the time, the ruling meant crimes involving a tribal member either as a suspect or victim were to be tried in either federal or tribal court if the crime occurred within one of six eastern Oklahoma tribal reservations acknowledged to still exist as a result of the McGirt ruling.

While federal prosecutors did pick up many cases that were dismissed under McGirt, they indicated the statute of limitations had expired on any crimes Sims might be subject to. Tribal court, meanwhile, did not have jurisdiction because Sims was not a tribal member.

Meanwhile, the state of Oklahoma had appealed the ruling freeing Sims and others to the U.S. Supreme Court. Among its arguments, the state of Oklahoma said it should share jurisdiction with federal authorities in cases on tribal land where the accused is non-tribal and the victim is tribal.

Last June, the U.S. Supreme Court in its Castro-Huerta decision ruled that the state of Oklahoma shared criminal jurisdiction with federal authorities on tribal land when the victim is tribal and the suspect is non-tribal.

In issuing its decision Thursday, the OCCA essentially withdrew its earlier opinion that freed Sims and replaced it with one in line with U.S. Supreme Court.

The opinion Thursday also ruled against Sims on other claims in her appeal.

The McGirt ruling is named for Jimcy McGirt, a tribal member who successfully challenged the state of Oklahoma’s jurisdiction when it tried him in state court for sexually abusing a young girl left in his care in Wagoner County.

McGirt was sentenced to serve three life sentences in prison after being found guilty of similar charges following a trial in federal court.

