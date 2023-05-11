Three Ottawa County tribes are celebrating after a state appellate court issued on Thursday a long-awaited ruling regarding the status of tribal reservations in the county.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, in a published decision, upheld district court rulings that determined the reservations of the Peoria and Ottawa tribes still exist.

The ruling also applies to the Miami Tribe, since it shares its reservation with the Peoria tribe, according to an attorney for both tribes.

“We’ve always known that our Indian Country existed,” said Ottawa Tribe Chief Ethel Cook. “And we are glad that the Oklahoma courts have finally come to terms with that fact.”

The ruling means criminal cases involving tribal members as victims can’t be tried by the state of Oklahoma if the crime occurred within one of those nations’ reservation boundaries.

“In Ottawa County, we have 200,000 contiguous acres of reservation lands,” said Doug Lankford, chief of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma. “This decision accurately reflects Supreme Court precedent in McGirt.

“Now the U.S. attorney can begin fulfilling his federal trust responsibility to Indian Country and prosecute major crimes in Ottawa County."

The ruling comes after state Attorney General Gentner Drummond asked that the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals expedite rulings in four cases dealing with tribal jurisdiction in Ottawa County.

In an April 10 filing in the four cases before the court, Drummond said a ruling was needed due to a “jurisdictional and public safety crises” that has developed in the county.

Since January, more than 50 serious felony and misdemeanor cases have been dismissed in Ottawa County by the district attorney there and/or the district court on jurisdictional grounds linked to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling, according to Drummond’s filing.

District Attorney Doug Pewitt, who took office in January, acknowledged to the Tulsa World in early March that he had dismissed some cases so they could be refiled in tribal court.

The Ottawa County jail has been full of detainees with McGirt-based claims that have gone nowhere for over two years while awaiting an appellate decision on the matter, he said.

Pewitt also said he believes the reservations were never disestablished but that he would comply with a directive from Drummond asking him to prosecute those types of cases until an appellate court ruled otherwise.

“The attorney general thanks the court for its ruling, which helps clarify jurisdictional guidance in furtherance of public safety and justice," a spokesman for Drummond said.

Ottawa County, located in the far northeastern corner of the state, is unusual in that it is the historic homeland of nine tribes, either in part or in whole.

Of the nine tribes, only the Cherokee and Quapaw had seen their reservations acknowledged by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals as still intact prior to Thursday’s ruling. Some tribal officials maintain that all nine tribes still enjoy intact reservations.

Other tribes yet to see decisions on their reservation status are the Eastern Shawnee, the Modoc, the Seneca-Cayuga and the Wyandotte.

The cases that decided the reservation status of the three tribes on Thursday all involve Winston Whitecrow Brester, a member of the Seneca Cayuga Nation.

Brester was charged in 2020 with first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery in one case and with placing bodily fluids on a government employee and battery/assault and battery on a police officer in another 2020 case.

He also challenged his 2018 Ottawa County District Court conviction for attempting to elude a police officer.

In each case, Brester claimed that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute him because he is a member of an American Indian tribe and the crime occurred within an existing tribal reservation.

While the state agreed that the crimes occurred within the historic boundaries of the Peoria or Ottawa nations, it claimed that Congress ended supervision of the Ottawa and Peoria tribes’ reservations in 1956 and 1959, respectively.

Brester countered that while the federal government ended supervision of the tribes, it did not end the tribes themselves or their reservations. In 1978, Congress passed the Restoration Act repealing the 1956 and 1959 laws ending supervision.

“In sum, the Treaty of 1867 created a reservation for both the Ottawa and Peoria Tribes,” according to the opinion. “These reservations, even if diminished or terminated by each Tribe’s respective termination act, were restored by Congress with the express and unqualified repeal of these termination acts in the 1978 Reinstatement Act as well as with the express reinstatement of all rights and privileges lost in connection with termination.”

The Court of Criminal Appeals did reverse a district court ruling in one of Brester's appeals — one that had already been finalized.

The court had previously ruled that the McGirt ruling was not retroactive, meaning cases where a conviction became final could not be appealed on those jurisdictional grounds.

The court, though, left open the door for the state to consider prosecuting Brester under the General Crimes Act, saying recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings have not addressed scenarios involving crimes committed by an Indian against a non-Indian.

The Court of Criminal Appeals has now recognized eight tribes as still having intact reservations in the state after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in July 2020, in McGirt v. Oklahoma, that the Muscogee Nation’s reservation had never been disestablished by Congress.

The same court acknowledged in 2021 the continued reservation status of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Seminole and Quapaw nations.

Meanwhile, Miami Tribe officials in April held their first tribal court hearings for those whose cases were dismissed by state officials on jurisdictional grounds.

The defendants were all Native Americans whose alleged criminal activity occurred on reservation land shared by the Miami and Peoria tribes in Ottawa County.