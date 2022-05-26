Another Oklahoma man charged with entering U.S. Capitol building during insurrection

Another Oklahoman has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol, this time based in part on a tip from a former fraternity brother.

Levi Gable, 36, was arrested Thursday in Tulsa by the FBI after a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., alleged that he unlawfully entered the Capitol grounds during the insurrection.

A federal criminal complaint filed Monday and made public Thursday alleges that Gable violated four statutes: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Gable reportedly admitted to being on the U.S. Capitol building grounds Jan. 6, but he denies ever entering the building.

However, court documents submitted by the FBI in support of Gable’s arrest include screen grabs of security camera videos that purport to show Gable inside the building.

An affidavit submitted by the FBI in support of Gable’s arrest also says one of Gable’s former fraternity brothers claims he saw several videos posted to Gable’s Facebook account that appeared to have been taken inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In a Facebook post on Gable’s page, the author claims to have been “among the first people to make our way into the US Capitol Building,” the affidavit says.

The post's author claimed to have been there to protest “Vice President Mike Pence’s statement that he would not stand with the American people and challenge the results of the 2020’s stolen presidential election.”

The post went on to say: “The proof is undeniable for anyone who takes an objective look at the accusations of election fraud, provided you are looking somewhere other than the fake news and social media …”

Videos provided by the former fraternity brother from Gable’s now deleted Facebook page show scenes of individuals yelling and chanting while inside the U.S. Capitol.

“It appears that Gable is behind the camera, filming,” according to the court affidavit.

The FBI said in its affidavit that a second witness sent agents information on Jan. 13, 2021, alleging that Gable illegally entered the Capitol.

In his interview with the FBI on Jan. 21, 2021, Gable reportedly said he flew to Washington on Jan. 5 and attended the rally on Constitution Avenue the next day before walking to the Capitol.

“Multiple times during the interview Gable denied entering the United States Capitol building,” according to the affidavit.

Cellphone provider records obtained by a search warrant indicate that a cellphone whose service was in Gable's name was identified as having utilized a cell site "consistent with providing service to a geographic area that included the interior of the United States Capitol building," according to the affidavit.

Gable was ordered released from custody on an unsecured $10,000 bond after making an initial appearance by video in Tulsa federal court Thursday afternoon.

At least seven other Oklahomans have been arrested in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to media accounts.

