Another man charged with murder in shooting at Center of the Universe

A fourth person has been charged with murder in connection with the July 17 fatal shooting at the Center of the Universe.

Justin Laron Person, 20, has been held without bond at the Tulsa County jail since Thursday morning on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting of Serenity McAdoo, 18, after an argument began at the downtown landmark near 1 S. Boston Ave.

Also charged in the homicide are Isaac Harvey, 18; Dusty Stevens, 18; and Ronyelle Overstreet, 15.

McAdoo was with friends and a large group of people early that Sunday, according to an affidavit.

As her group was leaving, Stevens — who was in the same car as McAdoo — shot a gun from the front passenger side of the car “as a show of force against” the people with whom he had been arguing, police allege in the affidavit.

Several people in the crowd still at the Center of the Universe then fired back at the car. McAdoo was hit in the back of the head and later died.

Video from the scene shows about four shots being fired from the front passenger side of the car, according to the affidavit, and people are seen shooting back at the car.

Preliminary hearings in the case have been scheduled for Oct. 5 and Oct. 13 in Tulsa County District Court.