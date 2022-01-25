 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anoatubby cites 'finality' as US Supreme Court rejects 32 McGirt petitions
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. lauded the decision that also will evaluate whether the state has the authority to prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes against Indians in Indian Country.

OKLAHOMA CITY - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected 32 petitions filed by Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor asking justices to revisit their 2020 decision that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation was never disestablished.

