An assault caught on viral video did not happen on Broken Arrow Public Schools grounds, and no one was killed, police say

Rumors and a viral video about an alleged assault in Broken Arrow caused more than 500 parents to keep their children home from school Friday, Broken Arrow Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Perry said.
The assault — which involved two juveniles on Jan. 18 — did not occur on any school campus, Broken Arrow police said in a Facebook post, dispelling what they said was "widespread misinformation" about the assault.
The assault actually took place at a local apartment complex, police said, and they have made an arrest. Police did not release the arrest report and said they are still investigating the assault.
Perry also addressed the incident and subsequent rumors, saying in a statement posted on the school's website that no one died in the assault.
He said the video of the assault that was circulated on social media was reported as being on school grounds and that he has "seen many posts on social media that are simply not true."
"It is disheartening to see posts full of misinformation that inhibits our ability to meet the academic needs of our students," Perry said. "Rumors tied to this caused many parents to call in an absence for their child today (Friday), which resulted in over 500 students absent at the Freshman Academy."
Perry said he went to the Freshman Academy Friday and met with administrators. Extra security guards were also brought to the school.
"I want you to rest assured that any time a concern is brought to the attention of a teacher, counselor or principal, it is fully investigated and addressed," Perry said.