Alleged Tulsa nightclub shooter pleads guilty in federal court

A Tulsa man who allegedly shot a security guard outside a Tulsa nightclub pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court and could face a sentence of 10 years in prison.
Jaden Perez, 21, of the Muscogee Nation, was charged in the federal Northern District of Oklahoma with carrying, using, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence in Indian Country. The Aug. 21 shooting injured a security guard at the Rodeo Nightclub in east Tulsa.
“Jaden Perez has been held accountable for his blatant criminal disregard for the safety of nightclub patrons and employees when he shot a security guard outside the nightclub,” U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a news release. “I am thankful that no one was killed in the incident. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our partners at the Tulsa Police Department and ATF will continue to hold accountable those responsible for gun violence in our community.”
In his plea agreement, Perez admitted that he got into a fight with a security guard as the nightclub was closing, according to the news release.
After the fight ended, he returned to his friend’s car to retrieve two firearms, a Kimber .45 caliber pistol and a Taurus 9mm caliber pistol, according to the news release.
Perez then ran across the parking lot firing multiple times at security guards and other bystanders, ultimately hitting one security guard who returned fire and struck Perez multiple times.
Perez fled the scene immediately afterwards, but Tulsa police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Perez's friend and found Perez in the backseat suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the news release.
Perez was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Hospital for treatment.
He faces 10 years in federal prison at his sentencing, which is scheduled for April 27, 2022.