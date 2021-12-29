Alleged Tulsa nightclub shooter pleads guilty in federal court

A Tulsa man who allegedly shot a security guard outside a Tulsa nightclub pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court and could face a sentence of 10 years in prison.

Jaden Perez, 21, of the Muscogee Nation, was charged in the federal Northern District of Oklahoma with carrying, using, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence in Indian Country. The Aug. 21 shooting injured a security guard at the Rodeo Nightclub in east Tulsa.

“Jaden Perez has been held accountable for his blatant criminal disregard for the safety of nightclub patrons and employees when he shot a security guard outside the nightclub,” U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a news release. “I am thankful that no one was killed in the incident. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our partners at the Tulsa Police Department and ATF will continue to hold accountable those responsible for gun violence in our community.”

In his plea agreement, Perez admitted that he got into a fight with a security guard as the nightclub was closing, according to the news release.