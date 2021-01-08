Alleged intruder killed by resident armed with shotgun at home in Miami, Oklahoma

MIAMI — An Ottawa County man believed to be breaking into a private residence was fatally shot by the homeowner, Miami Police Chief Thomas Anderson said Friday.

Roger Nelums, 30, of Miami died around 1 a.m., according to Anderson. He had been released from the Ottawa County jail on Tuesday on charges of knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property and false declaration of ownership in pawn, according to online court records.

Miami police received a call of a burglary in progress in the 900 block of B Street NW in Miami around 12:16 a.m. The resident told police he shot the person who broke into his house, according to the statement.

The caller told police he was in his living room when the suspect began banging on the back door. He said he armed himself with a shotgun after he heard someone climb through the window of a back bedroom because he feared for his life, according to the statement.

He told police he fired once on the man, later identified as Nelums, after the intruder approached the resident, according to Anderson.

Nelums was transported to Miami Integris Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.