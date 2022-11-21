 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alleged drunken driver charged in death of stranded I-244 motorist

  • Updated
  • 0

A Tulsa man has been charged with manslaughter in the October death of a stranded motorist he struck on Interstate 244 while allegedly drunk.

Jose Becerra-Torres, 53, has been in the Tulsa County jail since the night of the crash, Oct. 2. The man who was hit, 70-year-old Curtis Kelsey Jr. of Claremore, died 10 days later of injuries he received in the crash, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Monday. 

Kelsey was one of three men who were working on a broken-down pickup on the shoulder of the outside westbound lane of the interstate just east of Mingo Road about 6:50 p.m., witnesses told troopers. 

The men had set a large, orange ice chest in the outside lane as a de facto traffic cone, and a tow truck driver told troopers that upon seeing the group he pulled over and straddled his truck along the outside line to block traffic, turning on his emergency lights because it was "such a bad spot." 

About five minutes later, Becerra-Torres's 2007 Dodge Ram pickup struck the tow truck's driver's side, the ice chest and Kelsey, a probable cause affidavit states. 

Kelsey was hospitalized in critical condition, and troopers interviewed Becerra-Torres, who they said smelled like alcohol and had red, watery eyes. 

Becerra-Torres told troopers the sun was in his eyes and said he had not had anything to drink since the night before, but he failed a sobriety test and a preliminary breath test, troopers reported. He consented to a blood draw at a hospital, and the sample was mailed to a lab, according to the affidavit. 

A Tulsa police officer helped translate between Becerra-Torres and the investigating trooper to overcome a partial language barrier, the affidavit notes.   

Prosecutors charged Becerra-Torres with first-degree manslaughter in the commission of a misdemeanor (driving under the influence of alcohol) and driving without a driver's license. 

He is also held in the jail on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for mid-December. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 to cover breaking news, and I currently cover crime and courts. Phone: 918-581-8455

