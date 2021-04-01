Alleged driver of car that crashed into Arkansas River is charged with first-degree felony murder, DUI

At some point during interviews, Lara Garcia told officers that a third person was in the car during the pursuit — a woman who was sleeping in the back seat.

Rescue crews attempted to find the woman at daybreak Monday, but they recovered only the car. The next day, the water level in the river had lowered, and they found the body of Nathaly Medina not far from where the car was recovered.

Medina, 19, would have turned 20 on Wednesday. A Tulsa woman organized a GoFundMe page for donations to offset the cost to Medina's family to "lay their beautiful daughter to rest." Those interested in contributing may do so at bit.ly/NathalyMedina.

Lara Garcia was not sought on any warrants at the time of the traffic stop, police have said, so officers were initially uncertain as to why he decided to flee, besides his possible intoxication.

Court documents reveal that he was under suspended sentences in at least three Tulsa County cases as of March 8, with convictions for obstruction, larceny of an automobile, reckless driving and possession of a stolen vehicle.