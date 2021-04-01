Alleged driver of car that crashed into Arkansas River is charged with felony first-degree murder, DUI

The man who allegedly attempted to flee officers early Monday after his car careened into the Arkansas River now faces a felony first-degree murder charge.
Tulsa County prosecutors filed the charge Wednesday against Jose Alan Lara Garcia in the south Tulsa crash that severely injured one of his passengers and killed another.
Lara Garcia also faces charges of DUI causing great bodily injury and endangering others while eluding a police officer, according to court documents.
The 23-year-old is accused of fleeing a Tulsa police officer who attempted to stop him about 3 a.m. Monday after he was reportedly driving recklessly near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue.
Lara Garcia allegedly sped westbound, losing control about a mile later in the T-intersection at Riverside Drive and striking "several" poles before his car flew off an embankment and into the river, according to an arrest affidavit.
Its occupants were ejected, and Lara Garcia reportedly attempted to swim away from officers. He was eventually taken into custody and to a hospital for minor injuries and a blood draw. Officers reported he had blood shot eyes and smelled of alcohol, and he was slurring his speech and unsteady on his feet.
Lara Garcia reportedly told officers he was driving the car. An officer pulled his front seat passenger, who was reportedly face down and unresponsive, from the water. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he remained Thursday.
At some point during interviews Monday, Lara Garcia told officers there was a third person in the car during the pursuit; a sleeping woman in the backseat.
Rescue crews attempted to find the woman at daybreak, but they recovered only an empty, tattered car. The next day, water levels had lowered and they found the body of Nathaly Medina not far from where the car was recovered.
Medina, 19, would have been 20 on Wednesday. A Tulsan woman organized a GoFundMe page for donations to offset the cost to Medina's family to "lay their beautiful daughter to rest." Those interested in contributing may do so at bit.ly/NathalyMedina.
Lara Garcia was not sought on any warrants at the time of the traffic stop, police have said, so officers were initially uncertain as to why he could have decided to flee, besides his possible intoxication.
Court documents reveal he was under suspended sentences in at least three Tulsa County cases as of March 8, with convictions of obstruction, larceny of an automobile, reckless driving and possession of a stolen vehicle.
At the time of the pursuit, he was tasked with complying with the rules and conditions of his supervision to avoid three concurrent two-year suspended sentences in Department of Corrections custody and a one-year suspended sentence in custody at the Tulsa County jail, also to run concurrently.
Wednesday, prosecutors presented three choices to the court for count No. 1, addressing Lara Garcia's alleged role in Medina's death: felony first-degree murder, modified by the eluding charge; first-degree manslaughter in the commission of a misdemeanor, DUI; and/or first-degree manslaughter in the commission of a misdemeanor, reckless driving.
For his alleged role in his front seat passenger suffering life-threatening injuries, count No. 2, Lara Garcia was charged with DUI causing great bodily injury.
He remained in the Tulsa County jail Thursday. A court date has not yet been set, according to online records.