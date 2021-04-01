Alleged driver of car that crashed into Arkansas River is charged with felony first-degree murder, DUI

At some point during interviews Monday, Lara Garcia told officers there was a third person in the car during the pursuit; a sleeping woman in the backseat.

Rescue crews attempted to find the woman at daybreak, but they recovered only an empty, tattered car. The next day, water levels had lowered and they found the body of Nathaly Medina not far from where the car was recovered.

Medina, 19, would have been 20 on Wednesday. A Tulsan woman organized a GoFundMe page for donations to offset the cost to Medina's family to "lay their beautiful daughter to rest." Those interested in contributing may do so at bit.ly/NathalyMedina.

Lara Garcia was not sought on any warrants at the time of the traffic stop, police have said, so officers were initially uncertain as to why he could have decided to flee, besides his possible intoxication.

Court documents reveal he was under suspended sentences in at least three Tulsa County cases as of March 8, with convictions of obstruction, larceny of an automobile, reckless driving and possession of a stolen vehicle.