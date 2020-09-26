Alleged downtown dirt bikers arrested following month of weekend 'havoc'

Tulsa police announced the arrests of two young men Friday in the case of dirt bike riders causing what was described as "chaos" downtown on the weekends for more than a month.
Officers noticed Tyrese Huey and Cade Diorio, both 18, riding non-street legal motocross bikes "extremely" recklessly about 8:30 p.m. near Cincinnati Avenue and Second Street while they were on another call.
Officers reported the bikers were popping wheelies and driving into oncoming traffic, causing vehicles to swerve to avoid collisions.
"This is the same pair of bikers that have been wreaking havoc in downtown on the weekends for over a month now," police wrote in a news release.
Police attempted to stop them Thursday night, when they were reportedly doing the same type of maneuvers near Second Street and Elgin Avenue "during crowded bar hours," but the two took off at high speeds, and officers did not give chase due to policy.
Saturday night, however, one of the department's two helicopters was flying in the area.
Officers attempted another unsuccessful traffic stop on the pair, from which they took off into oncoming traffic, before yielding the pursuit to the helicopter, the release states.
Flying high overhead, the helicopter operators monitored the men for about 30 minutes as they drove throughout north Tulsa and made their way to the east, all while reportedly driving into oncoming traffic, running red lights, cutting through yards and almost hitting two pedestrians on a sidewalk.
They eventually stashed their bikes under a tree at McClure Park, 7440 E. 7th St., and fled on foot before patrol officers apprehended them.
Huey and Diorio initially denied trying to run from officers, according to the release, but later said they ran because it was "fun."
The two were jailed on complaints of obstruction, eluding while endangering others and reckless driving, and they each later posted $6,000 bonds to be released overnight.
