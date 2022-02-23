 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alleged chop shop operator arrested; officers recover catalytic converters worth thousands, Tulsa police say
Alleged chop shop operator arrested; officers recover catalytic converters worth thousands, Tulsa police say

  • Updated
After a weeks-long investigation into a buyer of stolen catalytic converters in north Tulsa, police say they’ve arrested a chop shop operator with multiple businesses connected to the conspiracy.

Daniel Louis, arrested on chop shop complaints

Louis

 

Investigators reportedly found evidence Daniel Louis, 54, was operating his business, Auto Joy Automotive, as a chop shop, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post. 

Upon searches at Louis' home and business, officers reportedly found 140 catalytic converters along with two vehicles that had fraudulent paper tags.

Thefts of catalytic converters, an exhaust emission control device, have jumped over the past two years as prices for the precious metals they contain have skyrocketed. Thieves may get anywhere from $50 to $300 if they sell the converters to scrap yards, which then sell them to recycling facilities to reclaim the precious metals inside, including platinum, palladium and rhodium.

Catalytic converters pile

The number of stolen parts recovered by Tulsa Police could have a resale value of at least $7,000, possibly closer to $20,000. For victims, the costs of replacing a stolen catalytic converter can easily top $1,000 and make their vehicle undrivable for days or weeks as the part is ordered and installed. 

According to Tulsa police, officers recovered nine stolen vehicles and more catalytic converters after serving search warrants at two businesses that Louis is associated with.

Louis has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, pattern of criminal offenses, operating a chop shop and violation of the Oklahoma Scrap Metal Dealers Act.

He remains held at Tulsa County jail on bonds totaling $225,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

