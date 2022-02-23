Alleged chop shop operator arrested; officers recover catalytic converters worth thousands, Tulsa police say

After a weeks-long investigation into a buyer of stolen catalytic converters in north Tulsa, police say they’ve arrested a chop shop operator with multiple businesses connected to the conspiracy.

Investigators reportedly found evidence Daniel Louis, 54, was operating his business, Auto Joy Automotive, as a chop shop, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post.

Upon searches at Louis' home and business, officers reportedly found 140 catalytic converters along with two vehicles that had fraudulent paper tags.

Thefts of catalytic converters, an exhaust emission control device, have jumped over the past two years as prices for the precious metals they contain have skyrocketed. Thieves may get anywhere from $50 to $300 if they sell the converters to scrap yards, which then sell them to recycling facilities to reclaim the precious metals inside, including platinum, palladium and rhodium.