 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alleged carjacking victim faces manslaughter charge in fatal shooting outside convenience store

  • Updated
  • 0
Homicide 39 scene

A man who turned himself in after a fatal shooting Sunday outside a west Tulsa QuikTrip reportedly used an alleged carjacker's gun to fire at him as he fled, according to Lt. Brandon Watkins. 

 Tulsa Police Department

The Tulsa man who turned himself in after a fatal shooting Sunday outside a convenience store has been arrested on a charge of first-degree manslaughter.

Officers began investigating an alleged carjacking after Desmond Cousino, 25, was found dead about 4:20 a.m. Sunday at the QuikTrip at 220 N. Gilcrease Museum Road.

Anthony Marquone Allen

Allen

Anthony Marquone Allen, 27, fought back against Cousino when he tried to take Allen's car at gunpoint, according to Lt. Brandon Watkins. 

"Although Cousino was attempting to carjack Allen, the investigation showed that Cousino was fleeing from Allen when he was shot," Watkins said in a news release.

Allen, who called police after the shooting, was questioned and released days before a warrant was issued, according to Watkins. Allen was arrested on the warrant Thursday without incident.

According to online jail records, Allen is held in lieu of $100,000 bond on charges including manslaughter in the heat of passion and assault with a deadly weapon.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

India races to help hundreds of thousands stranded in Assam flood

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert