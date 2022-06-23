Alleged carjacking victim faces manslaughter charge in fatal shooting outside convenience store

The Tulsa man who turned himself in after a fatal shooting Sunday outside a convenience store has been arrested on a charge of first-degree manslaughter.

Officers began investigating an alleged carjacking after Desmond Cousino, 25, was found dead about 4:20 a.m. Sunday at the QuikTrip at 220 N. Gilcrease Museum Road.

Anthony Marquone Allen, 27, fought back against Cousino when he tried to take Allen's car at gunpoint, according to Lt. Brandon Watkins.

"Although Cousino was attempting to carjack Allen, the investigation showed that Cousino was fleeing from Allen when he was shot," Watkins said in a news release.

Allen, who called police after the shooting, was questioned and released days before a warrant was issued, according to Watkins. Allen was arrested on the warrant Thursday without incident.

According to online jail records, Allen is held in lieu of $100,000 bond on charges including manslaughter in the heat of passion and assault with a deadly weapon.