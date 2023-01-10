Agreement reached in hospital system vaccination lawsuit

A 2021 lawsuit brought by the state attorney general against Ascension St. John Health System regarding its COVID-19 employee vaccination requirement has been dismissed.

Former Attorney General John O’Connor announced Friday that a deal had been reached to end a lawsuit with Ascension St. John that was filed under the state’s Anti-Discrimination Act.

“In defending the religious freedoms of our health care heroes, our job is to ensure that Oklahomans’ civil rights are upheld, and they are made whole,” said O’Connor in a statement. “And we are pleased that St. John Health System has agreed to take the measures necessary to make that happen.”

The agreement was announced on the last full business day that O’Connor was in office.

Genter Drummond was sworn in Monday as the state’s 19th attorney general after beating O’Connor in the primary and winning the general election in November.

O’Connor sued the hospital health system in November 2021 to prevent it from suspending or firing employees who refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and whose religious exemption had been denied.

The lawsuit petition claimed that the Attorney General’s Office of Civil Rights Enforcement had received an unspecified number of complaints from individuals who work for Ascension St. John and whose requests for a religious exemption to the vaccination order were denied.

At the request of O’Connor, Tulsa County District Judge William LaFortune on Nov. 12, 2021, issued a temporary restraining order in the case, which prohibited the Ascension St. John Health System from implementing its employee vaccination mandate.

While the vaccine mandate permitted both medical and religious exemptions, O’Connor claimed that the review process for religious objections to the mandate was a “sham and pretext for outright religious discrimination.”

Ascension St. John Health System disputes the allegations made by employees in complaints filed with the Attorney General's Office, according to a news release.

But Ascension has confirmed that identified employees who were suspended or terminated during the height of the pandemic after religious exemption requests were denied were extended an unqualified offer of reinstatement and/or compensated for lost wages and benefits related to their suspension and/or termination, according to the release.

Ascension St. John Health System also agreed to establish a claims process for employees or former employees who believe they suffered religious discrimination at the hands of the health provider. To make claims to the Attorney General's Office regarding Ascension St. John Health System, call 405-521-3921.

A spokesman for Drummond’s office was unable Tuesday to provide further details about the settlement or how the claims process would operate.

A spokesperson for Ascension St. John declined to comment on the matter beyond a statement released Friday by the Attorney General's Office on the health system's behalf.

The statement read: “The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office and St. John Health System are committed to serving the people of Oklahoma. We have reached a mutual agreement regarding the COVID-19 vaccination that protects the health and safety of patients and caregivers and honors the religious beliefs of employees.”

Featured video: First doctor vaccinated against COVID in Tulsa says 'I respectfully ask' faith-based holdouts to reconsider