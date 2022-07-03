After Supreme Court ruling, prosecutors diving into cases involving non-tribal members victimizing tribal members

Area prosecutors say they are ready to resume filing charges in cases involving non-tribal member who victimize tribal members within their districts.

District attorneys in eastern Oklahoma won back that right as a result of a Wednesday Supreme Court ruling dealing with tribal jurisdiction.

The 5-4 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta clarified the McGirt v. Oklahoma case and reversed a state appellate court ruling that said Oklahoma did not have criminal jurisdiction in cases involving non-Indians who commit crimes against tribal members on reservation land.

The Supreme Court’s ruling says the state shares criminal jurisdiction with federal prosecutors in such cases.

The tribes and federal government retain jurisdiction over cases involving defendants who are tribal citizens in crimes committed on reservations.

District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp said he and his staff are ready to dive in and sort out which cases can now be filed by their office.

“We are super excited to have this work because we live in these communities, and there has been a void and we’ve been powerless in these specific cases to do justice to make our communities safer,” he said.

Thorp said he estimates his office has had to pass on more than 1,000 criminal cases since the McGirt ruling was issued nearly two years ago.

District 27 includes Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties.

The state appellate court decision was fallout from the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling and others that acknowledged that Congress had never disestablished tribal reservations in most of eastern Oklahoma.

The acknowledged existence of six reservations covering most of the eastern half of the state meant district attorneys in eastern Oklahoma now operate primarily within tribal reservations.

Thorp said that within hours after the release of the court ruling Wednesday he had notified the four county sheriffs in his district of the ruling. Since then he has also reached out to police chiefs in his district to spread the word that cases involving non-tribal members who victimize tribal members are to be sent to his office, he said.

During the nearly two-year period since the McGirt ruling was released, smaller-staffed U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Tulsa and Muskogee were exclusively responsible for prosecuting major crimes involving tribal members on reservations.

As a result, and despite an increase in federal resources, U.S. attorneys in the two federal districts on the eastern side of the state declined a combined 5,847 criminal cases during an 18-month period since the McGirt ruling, accordinig to a Tulsa World analysis of U.S. Department of Justice data.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said his office has also reached out to area law enforcement regarding the decision.

“And so we will expect that local law enforcement will now be referring cases where a non-Indian is victimizing an Indian” to his office, Kunzweiler said. “We will resume prosecuting the way we have been prosecuting since 1907,” when Oklahoma became a state.

“We’re going to look at every case that wasn’t prosecuted post-McGirt,” Kunzweiler said. “We’ll examine those for whether or not we have a case that can be prosecuted” regardless of whether they were prosecuted in federal court or not.

“Obviously we are going to have to look at resources in making a decision,” he said. “If it is our belief that the federal government obtained a measure of justice that is acceptable to us … then we will probably examine other cases that either haven’t been picked up or may need to be reviewed.”

A spokeswoman for Kunzweiler’s office said Friday that she could not provide an estimate of the number of cases that could not be prosecuted that involved a non-tribal member victimizing a tribal member.

However, she said an estimated 20% to 25% of current Tulsa County cases going to tribal and federal prosecutors could be eligible for prosecution by the state.

As for cases involving non-tribal defendants whose cases were dismissed under the McGirt ruling, Kunzweiler said those will be reviewed, too.

“If that case was set aside based upon a dismissal by the court based upon McGirt, we will review those cases and in all likelihood be petitioning the court to set aside its earlier order of dismissal and ask the court to reinstate its earlier order of conviction,” Kunzweiler said. “If that involved a time of confinement, we would have to summon the individual in to serve out the remainder of his sentence.”

In addition to reversing the dismissal of a state child-neglect conviction against Manuel Castro-Huerta, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday overturned state appellate court case dismissals in 10 other cases involving non-tribal defendants.

One of those cases involves Richard Roth, who was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in 2014 and sentenced to a 19-year prison term in the drunken-driving death of 11-year-old Billy Jack Chuculate Lord in Wagoner County. The boy died after being struck by a car driven by Roth.

“We believe that the Court of Criminal Appeals will take the direction of the U.S. Supreme Court and reverse their earlier holding and that Mr. Roth will be required to serve his properly ordered sentence that he received at a jury trial that I tried back in 2015,” Thorp said.

Thorp, who helped prosecute the case, said he notified the boy’s mother soon after receiving the decision Wednesday.

“She is cautiously optimistic that the Court of Criminal Appeals will reverse their earlier holding consistent with Castro-Huerta, but until we find out exactly how the Court of Criminal Appeals will handle that, she won’t be able to rest.”

Thorp said his office will focus its initial review of cases on violent crimes and crimes against children.

“There’s people who have been waiting for some type of prosecutor to look at their case for years, and now we are going to try to implement that process as quickly as we can,” Thorp said.

