After 80-year-old woman robbed at knifepoint, police seek help finding suspect

Police are searching for a man accused of robbing an 80-year-old woman at knifepoint.

An unidentified man reportedly confronted the woman at 12:45 p.m. March 6 in the parking lot of a home improvement store near 91st and Lewis, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post.

The suspect absconded with cash and the woman's car, police said. He remains at large, while the car has been recovered. 

The suspect had been identified by the store's loss-prevention staff prior to the robbery, and police shared images provided by the home improvement store. They are seeking the public's help in identifying the man in the image.

Robbery suspect - TPD

Tulsa Police shared a surveillance image of a suspect accused of robbing an 80-year-old woman at knifepoint outside an east Tulsa store earlier this month.

 

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers may remain anonymous.

