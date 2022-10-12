Affidavit: 21-year-old charged in stepfather's death says he shot 'out of fear'

A 21-year-old charged with first-degree murder in his stepfather's death told investigators he shot the man "out of fear," according to an affidavit.

Tulsa police tracked Camreion Blue Williams to his place of work just after 8 a.m. Sept. 30 after learning he was the suspect in his stepfather's death, causing a short evacuation at the Cox Business Convention Center as they searched for him inside.

Williams reportedly worked part-time in building operations at the center and had gone there the morning after he allegedly shot and killed his stepfather, Pete "PJ" Clifton, during a fight at their apartment north of downtown.

Williams' family members told police the two men were alone in the living room about 1 a.m. when they heard Clifton pleading with someone not to kill him and saying that he had kids, according to the affidavit.

A neighbor at the Sunset Plaza apartments, 250 E. Independence St., told police they had heard some kind of physical altercation before the gunfire, and Williams joined them on their front porch before returning to his apartment. After the gunfire, they said they saw Williams and Clifton struggling over a gun inside and a family member trying to break them apart, the documents state.

Clifton, 40, died at a hospital about 2 a.m., and Williams, who left the scene in a vehicle, reportedly returned to his apartment shortly before heading to work.

He allegedly ignored the lights and sirens of police officers seeking to apprehend him and drove to the convention center, where he was arrested inside a maintenance room about 8:30 a.m.

In a later interview, Williams told detectives he got a rifle from his room after a fight with Clifton because he feared for his life, and Clifton struggled with him over the gun. He said he shot the victim at least four times "out of fear" and continued to fight with Clifton, the document states.

He said he left after getting "nervous," taking the rifle to his girlfriend's apartment in the same complex.

Williams signed a search waiver for his vehicle, according to court documents, but requested an attorney after detectives asked for the passcode to his cellphone.

Williams remained held in the Tulsa County jail in lieu of $1 million bond Tuesday, according to online jail records. The records also denote he will require an electronic monitor if released.