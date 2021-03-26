Ada pastor's wife arrested in his slaying along with their alleged lover

The wife of the Harmony Free Will Baptist Church pastor in Ada allegedly confessed she “begged” her younger lover to use her husband’s gun to kill him, according to OSBI investigators.

Kristie Dawnell Evans, 47, called authorities on March 22 saying an intruder had entered her home and shot her husband, Pastor David Evans. Evans had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation release.

An investigator's affidavit states Kristie Evans and Kahlil Deamie Square, 27, had allegedly plotted to kill David Evans when the Baptist pastor was away earlier this month on a Mexico missions trip.

Kristie Evans told authorities the three had regularly met at a Super 8 motel for sexual encounters, the affidavit states.

But Kristie Evans and Square reportedly began to meet without the pastor. She told OSBI agents her husband was verbally abusive and “begged” Sharp to kill her husband, reportedly even providing David Evans’ gun, the affidavit states.

Evans is being held in the Pontotoc County jail on no bond. Square was transferred from Cleveland County jail to Pontotoc County jail and no bond has been set, according to Pontotoc County Sheriff Department.

Online records do not show an attorney listed for Evans or Square.