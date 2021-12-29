Acting U.S. attorney in Tulsa named prosecutor for Northern District

Tulsa-based acting U.S. Attorney Clinton Johnson has been named temporary U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, the office announced Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Johnson to the post effective Dec. 26. Chief U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III administered the oath of office.

“I am privileged to serve the people of northeastern Oklahoma and to lead an exceptional team of attorneys and support staff dedicated to ensuring the public’s safety,” Johnson said in a news release.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office remains committed to working closely with our local, state, federal and tribal partners in the pursuit of justice in the Northern District of Oklahoma.”

Johnson previously began a term appointment as acting U.S. attorney on March 1 under the Vacancies Reform Act. That appointment expired on Dec. 25. Under the attorney general’s Dec. 26 appointment, Johnson now serves as the U.S. attorney for a term of 120 days or until a presidentially appointed U.S. attorney is in place.