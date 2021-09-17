Acquittal handed down in stabbing homicide at Tulsa fast-food restaurant from 2019

"Prior to being in the restroom, Mr. Cook did not have a visible bruise on his face," attorney Zack Brown wrote, but pointed out that in security footage, "Mr. Cook's swollen face is clearly visible." He added that Cook also told police "he had never been punched that hard in his life."

"It's on video, and so the trial was essentially 'Watch the video and tell me if it's self-defense or not,'" said Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray, who filed the charge against Cook and tried the case, on Friday. "They argued it was, and I argued it wasn't, and the jury, they were out for five hours (deliberating)."

Gray said to have found Cook guilty, the jury panel would have needed to — per instructions from the court — believe beyond a reasonable doubt that Cook did not act in self-defense. Gray maintained his view Cook acted unlawfully based on the contents of the video footage, and police have pointed out he didn't stay at the scene.

But Brown, in Cook's unsuccessful Stand Your Ground claim, stated Cook told police he had a traumatic brain injury and was afraid Davis could "give him permanent brain damage" during the fight.