Acquittal handed down in stabbing homicide at Tulsa fast-food restaurant from 2019

A Tulsa man is out of jail for the first time in nearly two years after a jury on Thursday acquitted him of manslaughter in a stabbing at a fast-food restaurant.
Court minutes indicate jurors deliberated roughly 4½ hours before finding Christian Douglas Cook, 22, not guilty in the death of T'Challa Davis on the morning of Oct. 25, 2019, which Cook argued was in self-defense.
Tulsa Police arrested Cook on allegations video footage showed him stabbing Davis, with whom he had been fighting inside a Taco Bell restaurant, with a large knife at a moment when Davis's arms are to his side.
Davis later died at a Tulsa hospital. Cook, who was hit in the face during the altercation, left the Taco Bell but was arrested later the same day in the area of 51st Street and South Oswego Avenue.
The incident was Tulsa's 52nd homicide of 2019.
Tulsa County jail records show Cook was released just before 6 p.m. Thursday, just more than a half-hour after he heard the jury's verdict in open court.
Court minutes indicate Cook unsuccessfully sought to have the case dismissed based on the McGirt U.S. Supreme Court decision, as well as attempted to argue he should be immune from prosecution under Oklahoma's Stand Your Ground laws.
The Tulsa County Assistant Public Defender's Office, which represented Cook, wrote in court documents that Cook told authorities Davis threatened him, then punched him, grabbed him by the throat and kneed him in the face.
"Prior to being in the restroom, Mr. Cook did not have a visible bruise on his face," attorney Zack Brown wrote, but pointed out that in security footage, "Mr. Cook's swollen face is clearly visible." He added that Cook also told police "he had never been punched that hard in his life."
"It's on video, and so the trial was essentially 'Watch the video and tell me if it's self-defense or not,'" said Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray, who filed the charge against Cook and tried the case, on Friday. "They argued it was, and I argued it wasn't, and the jury, they were out for five hours (deliberating)."
Gray said to have found Cook guilty, the jury panel would have needed to — per instructions from the court — believe beyond a reasonable doubt that Cook did not act in self-defense. Gray maintained his view Cook acted unlawfully based on the contents of the video footage, and police have pointed out he didn't stay at the scene.
But Brown, in Cook's unsuccessful Stand Your Ground claim, stated Cook told police he had a traumatic brain injury and was afraid Davis could "give him permanent brain damage" during the fight.
District Judge Dawn Moody, who presided over the trial, denied the Stand Your Ground request earlier this year and also determined Cook's case did not meet the criteria for dismissal on McGirt grounds.
The denial did not preclude Cook from raising a self-defense claim, as the legal threshold for each differs.