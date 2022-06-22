Accused carjacker arrested after allegedly stabbing woman who refused to give up her keys, Tulsa police say

Tulsa police say they have arrested an accused carjacker who allegedly stabbed a woman after she refused to give up her keys.

Donald Ray Shibley, 43, reportedly had approached an 86-year-old woman at a gas pump near 51st and Lewis just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Tulsa Police social media post.

Shibley allegedly demanded her keys, and when the woman refused, he struck her and pierced her in the neck with an ink pen before fleeing on foot, the post states.

Officers searching nearby neighborhoods found Shibley and took him into custody Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, Shibley is also accused in a Monday carjacking of a 72-year-old male victim before crashing the vehicle into a restaurant near the University of Tulsa.

Police identified Shibley as a tribal citizen, saying federal prosecutors will determine whether he will be charged in the alleged crimes.

Department of Corrections records show Shibley has been in and out of Oklahoma’s prisons since 2000 on several Tulsa and Creek County felony convictions including robbery, drug possession and manufacturing and larceny.

He has been on probation since 2020 in a 2018 Tulsa County case of second-degree attempted burglary; he was sentenced in late 2019 to six years in custody, according to online court records.