A parole board member retweeted Kim Kardashian. Now DA says he shouldn't vote on death row inmate Julius Jones
A parole board member retweeted Kim Kardashian. Now DA says he shouldn't vote on death row inmate Julius Jones

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater is asking a member of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board not to vote Monday on death row inmate Julius Jones' commutation request.

"You have publicly demonstrated your personal bias in regards to this case," the prosecutor told Adam Luck in a letter Thursday.

Luck in October 2019 retweeted a request by celebrity Kim Kardashian to "please help" Jones by asking the Pardon and Parole Board to give careful and thoughtful consideration to his request for clemency. Kardashian is one of Jones' most visible supporters and visited him in November at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Jones, 40, is facing execution for the 1999 fatal shooting of the Edmond insurance executive during a carjacking. Jurors chose the death penalty as punishment at a 2002 trial.

Read the rest at The Oklahoman. Some stories may require a subscription 

