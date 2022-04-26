A 'living nightmare': Wife, son of slain officer testify; prosecutors rest case in pursuit of death penalty

Prosecutors rested their case on Tuesday after laying groundwork of evidence they say supports several aggravating factors allowing jurors to consider the death penalty against David Ware, the man convicted of murder in the shooting of a Tulsa Police officer.

Monday’s proceedings — after which jurors recommended maximum fines and near-maximum sentences for Ware’s non-capital counts, including life in prison — focused on Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, who survived the traffic-stop shooting after suffering critical injuries.

Tuesday’s proceedings were all about Sgt. Craig Johnson, who didn’t survive.

His wife, Kristi Johnson, and 13-year-old son, Connor, read victim impact statements from the stand, testifying to the “living nightmare” that unfurled over their lives following the shooting and still continues.

Beyond grappling with how to walk her two boys through the heartbreak of the loss of their father as a suddenly-single parent, Kristi Johnson described the flood of emotions she still feels every time she passes a traffic stop or hears the buzz around the developments of the case, which she said seem to always come when she and her boys figure out a new “rhythm” or way to move forward in life.

She recounted hateful messages she has endured from strangers about Sgt. Johnson's death. She explained the struggle of being spotlighted in her family's moment of raw grief, including photos being taken of them outside the hospital where she had just watched her son plead with his father not to leave him. She shared her now-lifelong worry: that her sons won't be able to avoid the video of their father’s death.

She also confirmed during cross-examination that, in the time leading up to her husband's death, the two were going through a divorce. She emphasized in her statement that no matter how much support her family or boys had from the community, “it’s not the same” — the boys still don’t have their father to help raise them.

A supervisor at the Tulsa Police Department, Sgt. Johnson worked the overnight shift, but he still took his sons to school each morning, Kristi Johnson said.

Connor Johnson, 11 at the time of the shooting, testified that he had talked with his father on the phone before he began his last shift, and he said his dad’s last words to him were that he loved him.

He described the air leaving his body when he heard his dad had been shot, and he said he remembers seeing his father in the hospital, wishing that he would survive but realizing he would not. He said he continues to miss building Legos with with his dad, watching football, or helping him with things around the house.

The family members and some police representatives left the courtroom before prosecutors played their last piece of evidence, which Assistant DA Kevin Gray had previously warned jurors would be “absolutely terrible” to endure: the body camera of Officer Rage Staggs.

Staggs, a certified emergency medical technician, was one of the first responders to the scene after the shooting. He attempted to render aid to Sgt. Johnson before carrying him to a state trooper’s car and pulling him into the back seat, on top of himself, for the quickest possible transport to the hospital. On the video, Sgt. Johnson can be heard trying to speak and crying out in pain.

Prosecutors announced they rested their case as jurors sniffled, some blotting tears upon their flushed faces.

The suffering showcased in the courtroom was not without purpose. Under Oklahoma law, in order to prove that a murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel — an aggravating factor — prosecutors must establish beyond a reasonable doubt that a victim suffered consciously.

The state alleged several additional aggravating circumstances against Ware when filing a bill of particulars seeking his death in September 2020: that the defendant knowingly created a great risk of death to more than one person, that Johnson’s murder was committed for the purpose of avoiding or preventing a lawful arrest or prosecution, that Johnson was a peace officer when killed in the performance of his official duty and that there exists a probability that the defendant would commit criminal acts of violence that would constitute a continuing threat to society.

If jurors feel the state has proven one or more of the factors beyond a reasonable doubt, they may consider the death penalty during sentencing deliberations.

Defense is expected to present mitigating evidence after a lunch break.

This story is developing and will be updated.

