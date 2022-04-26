A 'living nightmare': Fallen officer's family, final witnesses testify in capital sentencing proceedings; Defense, state rest

Prosecution and defense rested on Tuesday after the final witnesses were called to the stand in the capital sentencing proceedings for David Ware, the man convicted of murder last week in the 2020 shooting of a Tulsa Police officer.

Jurors the day prior had recommended life in prison, $30,500 in fines and other near-maximum sentences for Ware’s non-capital counts after Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray suggested they consider the opportunity one to determine justice for Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, who survived the traffic-stop shooting after suffering critical injuries.

Tuesday’s proceedings were all about the murder of Sgt. Craig Johnson; the only count for which jurors could consider recommending capital punishment.

Gray and District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler spent the phase attempting to evidence several aggravating factors found in law that, if at least one is proven beyond a reasonable doubt, could allow jurors to consider the death penalty as punishment: that the murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel; that the murder was committed in an attempt to avoid arrest or prosecution; etc.

Defense attorney Kevin Adams called witnesses to the stand to introduce mitigating circumstances that might reduce Ware’s degree of moral culpability or lead jurors to decide against the death penalty based on fairness, sympathy or mercy. Such circumstances don’t need to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt or unanimously considered by a jury.

The day was one of sharp contrasts.

Before lunch break, Johnson’s widow, Kristi Johnson, and 13-year-old son, Connor, read victim impact statements from the stand, testifying to the “living nightmare” that unfurled over their lives following the shooting and leaving the jury in tears.

Jurors also watched the last portion of video evidence admitted in the case: the body-camera view of an officer who responded to the scene just after the shooting on June 29, 2020, and attempted to render aid to Johnson; a clip which Gray had previously warned jurors would be “absolutely terrible” to endure.

After lunch, Adams walked the jury through Ware’s life story, including his birth to a teenage mother and absent father, how he endured abuse under a stepfather now in prison on two capital murder convictions, and other depictions of his humanity through the testimony of a friend and fellow former drug addict.

Reading her written statement, Kristi Johnson numbered the days her boys have been without their dad to drop them off at school.

Beyond having to face how to walk them through the loss of their father as a suddenly-single parent, Johnson described the flood of emotions she still feels every time she passes a traffic stop or hears the buzz around the developments of the case, which she said seem to always come when she and her boys figure out a new “rhythm” or way to move forward in life.

She recounted hateful messages she has endured from strangers about her husband’s death and spoke about the struggle of being spotlighted in her family's moments of raw grief, including photos being taken of them outside the hospital where she had just watched her son plead with his father not to leave him. To add to the weight, she said, she worries that her sons won't be able to avoid the video of their father’s death.

Upon cross-examination, Kristi Johnson confirmed that at the time of her husband’s death, the two were going through a divorce, but she emphasized in her statement that no matter how much support her family or boys had from the community, “it’s not the same” — the boys still don’t have their father to help raise them.

Connor Johnson, 11 at the time of the shooting, testified that he had talked with his father on the phone before he began his last shift, and his dad’s last words to him were that he loved him.

Reading a written statement, Connor said he misses building Legos, watching football and falling into line as a fellow handyman around the house with his dad. He said he felt confusion and anger after the shooting, and recounted seeing his father in the hospital and wishing that he would survive but realizing he would not. He described the air leaving his body when he heard his dad had died and said his heart was broken.

The family members and some police representatives left the courtroom before prosecutors played the footage from Officer Rage Staggs’ body camera, in which Sgt. Johnson can be heard trying to speak and crying out in pain as officers rush to get him to the hospital; first in a state trooper’s car and then in an ambulance.

The suffering showcased in the courtroom was not without purpose. Under Oklahoma law, to prove that a murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel — an aggravating factor — prosecutors must establish beyond a reasonable doubt that a victim suffered consciously.

The state alleged several additional aggravating circumstances against Ware when filing a bill of particulars seeking his death in September 2020: that he knowingly created a great risk of death to more than one person, that Johnson’s murder was committed for the purpose of avoiding or preventing a lawful arrest or prosecution, that Johnson was a peace officer when killed in the performance of his official duty and that there exists a probability that Ware would commit criminal acts of violence that would constitute a continuing threat to society.

If jurors feel the state has proven one or more of the factors beyond a reasonable doubt, they may consider the death penalty during sentencing deliberations.

Mitigating evidence may also be presented on behalf of a defendant.

Ware’s birth mother, Ann Ware, took the stand and spoke of the terrors Ware’s stepfather put her through in view of her children, and how Ware once tried to come between the two when he was 13. She spoke of how the man made Ware sleep in a dog cage outside the home, and how he had once told the child he was going to kill him while indicating where he would bury his body.

Neuropsychologist Barry Crown testified that upon several assessments and examination of Ware’s brain scans, he found the 34-year-old to be “redeemable,” saying his poor choices appeared to be mostly related to habitual drug-use, which Crown said appeared to be Ware’s means of “escape.”

Upon cross-examination, prosecutors affirmed that Ware had demonstrated he was capable of functioning in normal society, including graduating from Union High School, driving a car and holding down a blue collar job.

Jurors also heard testimony of Ware’s two young children and how a stranger had mailed him a Bible after his arrest, which his mother said he has been reading.

Ware has been on suicide watch since the return of his guilty verdicts, which is normal protocol at the jail in such a case, and a former inmate turned evangelist testified that he met with Ware the morning after to share the Gospel with him, to which Ware seemed “very much so” receptive, he said.

Jurors will return tomorrow morning to hear closing statements before entering into deliberations on the matter.

