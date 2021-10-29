'A deluge': 5 homicides in 5 days stretch Tulsa police thin; assaults add to violent week across city

At some point a 7-year-old boy bound at his wrists and neck came to police from the apartment. Officers untied him, and he said there had been an argument and his mother had been assaulted, bound and potentially strangled.

Officers heard something that sounded like a gunshot, Watkins said, and entered the apartment. When they got inside, Perry pushed Blades' bound body down the stairs.

During a confrontation, officers shot and killed Perry, police said previously, and rescued a 4-year-old girl, also bound, from the apartment.

Both children were placed in protective custody. Watkins said both were unharmed physically, but "God knows what scars there are mentally."

The volatile and quickly escalating situation was resolved in about an hour.

"It's tragic the mother of these two children and these two children went through a completely hellish, nightmare of a situation," Watkins said. "There are no winners here."

Watkins said Perry was likely suffering severe mental issues and on a "particularly bad" intoxicant, but detectives are waiting for confirmation from the Medical Examiner's Office on the latter to say for certain.