'A deluge': 5 homicides in 5 days stretch Tulsa police thin; assaults add to violent week across city

A particularly heinous hostage situation over the weekend was only the first event in a spate of violence that continued throughout Tulsa this week, yielding five homicides in five days.
Homicide detectives had gone more than two weeks in mid-October without any new slayings, an opportunity to continue striding through eight unsolved cases, but then "this weekend was just a hurricane of a deluge," Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said late Thursday.
He said the pattern, a break in between a series of slayings, has been typical of this year; Tulsa has seen 48 homicides so far in 2021.
The most recent week of fatal violence began with officers responding to an apartment home in north Tulsa about 1 p.m. Saturday. Leon Perry, 28, had called 911 and was incoherent before putting a child on the phone who told dispatchers they needed help, Watkins said.
Officers arrived at the complex, Seminole Hills at 1624 E. Virgin St., and Perry, in a paranoid state, began yelling that people were going to "get" him, police said previously.
Watkins said police had recently responded several times to the address and even spoke with Perry's partner, 28-year-old Tyanna Blades, the night prior.
At some point a 7-year-old boy bound at his wrists and neck came to police from the apartment. Officers untied him, and he said there had been an argument and his mother had been assaulted, bound and potentially strangled.
Officers heard something that sounded like a gunshot, Watkins said, and entered the apartment. When they got inside, Perry pushed Blades' bound body down the stairs.
During a confrontation, officers shot and killed Perry, police said previously, and rescued a 4-year-old girl, also bound, from the apartment.
Both children were placed in protective custody. Watkins said both were unharmed physically, but "God knows what scars there are mentally."
The volatile and quickly escalating situation was resolved in about an hour.
"It's tragic the mother of these two children and these two children went through a completely hellish, nightmare of a situation," Watkins said. "There are no winners here."
Watkins said Perry was likely suffering severe mental issues and on a "particularly bad" intoxicant, but detectives are waiting for confirmation from the Medical Examiner's Office on the latter to say for certain.
The next call rang out about 11 hours later in the early morning hours of Sunday.
Oktoberfest-goer Bryce Eitel reportedly assaulted a man in line about 12:45 a.m. at 2000 S. Jackson Ave. Eitel is alleged to have continued to strike the man while he was down on the pavement, and the victim suffered serious injury. He was admitted to a hospital and placed in an intensive care unit in critical condition.
Detectives were unsure whether the victim would survive and prepared to work the case as a homicide.
"Obviously, we're hoping he pulls through," Watkins said.
Two hours later, Frank Valdes, owner of Miami Nights Cuban Restaurant and Lounge, was attempting to break up a fight just before 3 a.m. between patrons who refused to leave the parking lot after the club's closing.
He became the target of their aggression and fell to the ground in the parking lot, 6510 E. 21st St., where they kicked him. Valdes, 56, went into cardiac arrest and died on the way to a hospital.
Police have arrested two men involved in the incident, Ramon De Jesus Garcia-Ibarra and Jose Ledesma-Hernandez, and are seeking a third unidentified assailant. Detectives don't yet know what caused the initial fight.
Monday brought two more incidents to investigate: one fatal, and one that wounded an officer.
Frankie Owens was shot just outside his apartment near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue about 9:40 a.m., and police later arrested 26-year-old Jequan Penny in connection to the shooting.
Officers began lifesaving efforts on Owens, 51, after finding him in a breezeway at the Newport Shores Apartments, 6033 S. Madison Place, but he later died at a hospital.
The disturbance that led to the shooting was domestic in nature, Watkins said, and Penny seemed to have interjected himself into the situation.
Penny reportedly said he was acting in self-defense when he shot Owens.
About seven hours after the fatal shooting, a Tulsa police officer was shot in the arm near the same area during a struggle over a gun.
The officer was investigating the finding of a firearm in the restroom at the R&R Food Store, 6110 S. Peoria Ave., about 4 p.m. when he approached Rashad Thomas, 19, whom he believed was involved.
Thomas pulled a gun out of his waistband as the officer approached, police said, and the two began struggling over the weapon. At some point, the gun discharged, striking the officer in his wrist.
The officer and a backer were able to handcuff Thomas, but he ran away. After a search with police dogs, a helicopter and several officers, he was found about 8 p.m., holed up in an apartment complex's laundry room.
The officer was treated for his injuries and released, an agency spokesman said. Thomas, whose name is spelled Rashed in jail records, was booked on complaints of aggravated assault on a police officer and jaywalking.
Shortly thereafter, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin acknowledged the spate of violence on Twitter, asking for prayers for the injured officer's full recovery.
Watkin's homicide unit investigated the incident, as they do all officer-involved shootings.
The final homicide occurred at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to a shots fired call in west Tulsa at Western Pine Apartments, 2400 S. Jackson Ave., and found Myles Stripling, 22, dead of multiple gunshot wounds. It's possible a high-powered rifle was involved, officers said.
Detectives are working to develop leads in the recent case, but it stood Thursday night as the ninth open case the unit is juggling.
"We're stretched pretty thin at the moment," Watkins said.
