9-year-old dead in overnight stabbing; 12-year-old in custody, police say

Tulsa Police are investigating the overnight stabbing death of a 9 year-old boy at a south Tulsa apartment complex.
Just before midnight, officers responded to an emergency call from a woman at an apartment complex near East 64th Place and South Newport Avenue.
Officers apprehended the suspect, a 12-year-old girl, and the stabbing victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but Officer Danny Bean said he later died.
Detectives are still investigating, and more details will be reported as they become available.
Andrea Eger
Staff Writer
