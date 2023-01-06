 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

9-year-old dead in overnight stabbing; 12-year-old in custody, police say

Tulsa Police are investigating the overnight stabbing death of a 9 year-old boy at a south Tulsa apartment complex.

Just before midnight, officers responded to an emergency call from a woman at an apartment complex near East 64th Place and South Newport Avenue.

Officers apprehended the suspect, a 12-year-old girl, and the stabbing victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but Officer Danny Bean said he later died.

Detectives are still investigating, and more details will be reported as they become available.

