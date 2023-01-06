9-year-old boy dead in overnight stabbing; 12-year-old sister in custody, police say

Tulsa Police are investigating the overnight stabbing death of a 9 year-old boy, reportedly involving his sibling, at a south Tulsa apartment complex.

Just before midnight, officers responded to an emergency call from a woman at an apartment complex near East 64th Place and South Newport Avenue.

"Officers learned the children’s parent was upstairs asleep when the 12-year-old daughter woke the parent up and said that she had stabbed her 9-year-old brother," according to a written media statement from TPD.

Officers apprehended the 12-year-old girl, and she is currently being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

Emergency responders from EMSA and the Tulsa Fire Department attended to the stabbing victim at the scene. The young boy was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and taken into surgery but succumbed to his injuries around 2:30 a.m.

Detectives from the Tulsa Police Child Crisis Unit are still investigating this, the second homicide in the City of Tulsa in 2023.

