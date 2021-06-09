'80s serial rapist's claim he is 'Indian' for criminal jurisdictional purposes rejected

He and his brother Derek Burger and a cousin, Royce Owings, worked together in a series of crimes that came to be known as the Morning Stalker or Southside Stalker cases.

Police linked as many as 12 rapes and 20 robberies over a nine-month period beginning in July 1988 to the same perpetrators, with Owings believed to be involved in all of the crimes along with one or both Burgers.

Derek Burger, who is serving a 35-year prison term, has not challenged his convictions on McGirt grounds.

Police fatally shot Owings in 1989 after he robbed a fast-food restaurant and was confronted by police who had been staking it out in anticipation that it might be robbed.

Like hundreds of others since the Supreme Court ruling, Steven Burger claims that his membership in the Cherokee Nation and the fact that the crimes occurred in what is now known to be the Muscogee Nation reservation qualifies his case for McGirt status.

Burger, through an attorney, argued that it doesn’t matter when he joined the Cherokee Nation tribe.

“It is not whether a person is actually enrolled, but if they are eligible for enrollment, that matters,” attorney Scott Adams wrote in a May 5 filing.