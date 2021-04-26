71-year-old man stabbed at Woodland Hills Mall after confronting shoplifter, police say

A 71-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed by a shoplifter at Woodland Hills Mall on Monday, police said in a news release.

The man was shopping at Dillard's around 3 p.m. when he saw a man stealing merchandise, police said. The man confronted the shoplifter, who pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the chest or abdomen area, police said.

He was taken to a Tulsa hospital and was stable after surgery, police said.

The assailant, described by police as a Native American or Hispanic 17- to 18-year-old man with a ponytail or bun, ran north from the mall.

He reportedly was wearing a big, bulky, dark-colored jacket or coat, black jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).