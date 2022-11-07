71-year-old gets 25 years for 'clearly personal murder,' prosecutor says

In custody, Charles Frank seemed vastly different from the man a camera recorded methodically unloading four bullets into another man's chest, prosecutors said. But last week, 71-year-old Frank conceded in a guilty plea that he was the killer.

Calling Frank's Nov. 12, 2021, killing of Michael Dwayne Miller at an apartment complex for senior citizens just northwest of downtown Tulsa "clearly a very personal murder," Osage County First Assistant District Attorney Brett Mize described the case overall as "sad."

Frank and Miller, 63, had a history of disputes as neighbors at the Country Club Garden apartments, 444 W. Latimer St. Although in the city of Tulsa, the complex is in Osage County.

Twice in 2021 prior to the deadly shooting, Frank had filed for emergency protective orders against Miller in Tulsa County District Court, but both requests — filed on March 2 and Aug. 16 — were denied by a judge, records show.

Despite the history, Frank had no viable claim of self-defense that day, Mize said.

The shooting, which took place in the complex's lobby and was recorded on a security camera and was witnessed by at least one person standing just feet away, occurred after Frank had disengaged from a dispute with Miller and gone upstairs, but he retrieved a gun and returned, Mize said.

Mize said the video showed Frank shooting Miller once before standing over him and shooting him a few more times with breaks between each round where it's clear that Frank was saying something to the victim. An autopsy report records four gunshot wounds to the left side of Miller's chest.

The pair's history was undoubtedly Frank's motive, Mize said, but, "obviously, it doesn't justify that."

Originally charged with first-degree murder, Frank pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as part of a plea deal with the state for 25 years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody. He must serve at least 85% of that time — more than 21 years — before becoming eligible for parole.

Mize said he offered the deal because the outcome is effectively a life sentence for Frank with his age and current health.

Plus, "it was better for everyone involved to not have to go through a trial," Mize said, adding that Frank never denied his actions.

After the murder, Mize said, Frank acknowledged to police detectives that what he had done was wrong. Mize said he also apologized to the victim's family during a sentencing hearing, saying he wished he hadn't done it but was pushed to his breaking point.

"Mr. Frank was pleasant at the jail and the courthouse," Mize said. "He just made a really awful decision that day."

Frank remained in the Osage County jail Monday, according to online records. His attorney via the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System, Ron McGee, was not available for comment.

