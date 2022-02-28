61st and Peoria neighborhood could be site of first police camera network, city officials say

“Now, these cameras do have the option of turning that strobe (light) off sometimes,” Franklin said. “That can be annoying to some people, and as you get into deployments, if it became a nuisance at an intersection to have a flashing blue light — I could see that being a hindrance to the flow of traffic — then that would be turned off.

“But the camera would be readily visible. There is nothing hiding or obstructing that it is a camera.”

Franklin said he has no plans to incorporate facial recognition technology into the cameras and that he is well aware that some people might have concerns about the technology intruding on their privacy and civil liberties.

But he argued that the technology is already being used widely across the country, including by more than 120 local law enforcement agencies.

“There is not a place that you can go to in a city that you are not on camera already,” Franklin said. “The majority of the crimes that we solve we solve because of cameras.”

Franklin noted that private businesses are already using the technology to keep their employees and customers safe.