61st and Peoria neighborhood could be site of first police camera network, city officials say

Police Chief Wendell Franklin plans to meet with residents in the 61st Street and Peoria Avenue neighborhood in a few weeks to discuss placing video cameras in the area, he said Monday.
Franklin, who recently traveled to Las Vegas with Mayor G.T. Bynum and other city officials to observe how that city’s Real Time Crime Center operates, described the installation of cameras in the crime-plagued neighborhood as a pilot program.
“It is about starting small,” Franklin said. “It is about putting some cameras up and seeing if we can change that stigma around 61st and Peoria.”
Franklin said the Tulsa Police Department has tried a number of initiatives to reduce crime in the neighborhood, some of which have been successful but not necessarily sustainable over the long run.
“So we need a sustainable effort, and this has not been tried in that area. And I would love for that area to be a test bed for it, kind of like a pilot program,” Franklin said.
Speaking at City Hall with Bynum, Franklin said the Police Department doesn’t have the resources to monitor cameras 24-7, so the video footage recorded at 61st and Peoria might be used after an incident has occurred, “meaning that the camera footage is sifted through after a crime has taken place, as opposed to being able to be proactive and have eyes on the cameras all the time.”
Franklin has been advocating for the creation of a Real Time Crime Center since he became police chief two years ago. City officials had hoped to visit the Las Vegas Real Time Crime Center, known as Fusion Watch, in early 2020, but the trip was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think part of my job is to be an innovator — and to sit back and say, ‘Oh, we’re good as a Police Department,’ and not try to move the needle forward I think is a disservice to the position,” Franklin said.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has 515 cameras, including 15 camera trailers that can be deployed into high-crime areas or at big events, according to the department’s Public Information Office.
The cameras are placed in tourism corridors, high-crime areas and critical infrastructure sites.
Franklin’s intent is to deploy Tulsa’s cameras in some of the same areas.
“We are not looking to put it (in) covert locations,” Franklin said. “They would be in areas that are high-traffic areas of our city (and) areas that might experience crime problems within our city.”
The cameras, which would have strobe lights to ensure that they are clearly visible, would be attached to existing utility poles and identified as Police Department equipment, Franklin said. They would not record audio.
“Now, these cameras do have the option of turning that strobe (light) off sometimes,” Franklin said. “That can be annoying to some people, and as you get into deployments, if it became a nuisance at an intersection to have a flashing blue light — I could see that being a hindrance to the flow of traffic — then that would be turned off.
“But the camera would be readily visible. There is nothing hiding or obstructing that it is a camera.”
Franklin said he has no plans to incorporate facial recognition technology into the cameras and that he is well aware that some people might have concerns about the technology intruding on their privacy and civil liberties.
But he argued that the technology is already being used widely across the country, including by more than 120 local law enforcement agencies.
“There is not a place that you can go to in a city that you are not on camera already,” Franklin said. “The majority of the crimes that we solve we solve because of cameras.”
Franklin noted that private businesses are already using the technology to keep their employees and customers safe.
“We are just looking to put systems in public areas that will assist us in being proactive but also assist us with our detectives in responding to crimes that have taken place,” Franklin said, adding that it was too early to know how many cameras the city would need.
Bynum said the Las Vegas Police Department did a lot of work, including consulting with the ACLU, before implementing its Real Time Crime Center. He and Franklin committed to engaging similar experts and consulting with affected neighborhoods before cameras are put up in Tulsa.
“This is not just going in and throwing up cameras and everybody just trust us that everything is going to be fine,” Bynum said. “They (Las Vegas) did a lot of work on the front end, and if we are going to do this in Tulsa, I would like to see us do the same of bringing in outside experts.”
Bynum estimated that a fully deployed, state-of-the-art Real Time Information Center, as the city is calling it, would cost approximately $7 million to $8 million. Franklin said that figure would cover the build-out and equipment needed to operate the center in the Police Courts Building, with additional annual expenses tied to personnel and software updates.
But that is a ways off.
“I am not looking to go all in and build the biggest, greatest center. I am looking to start incrementally,” Franklin said.
A gradual rollout of the technology would give the public and police officers an opportunity to see how it works and increase the likelihood of buy-in, Franklin and Bynum said.
Franklin said he doesn’t have a date for when cameras will be installed in and around 61st Street and Peoria Avenue. But he’s confident they will help.
As an example, he pointed to the ceremonies surrounding last year’s 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial commemoration, where TPD installed a temporary camera system. At the time, Franklin told the media that new technology was being deployed to assist law enforcement, but he provided no specifics.
“That technology was exactly what I am talking about today. It was a camera network that we put in place in the downtown area to be able to monitor activities within the downtown area,” Franklin said. “That was flawless. Officers monitoring the network were able to stop potential threats, potential interruptions to the ceremonies that were going on downtown.
"It occurred all in the background, and nobody knew a thing. Nobody knew anything about it.”