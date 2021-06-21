42-year-old dies of gunshot wound in north Tulsa apartment; homicide detectives investigating

A man died of a gunshot wound inside his north Tulsa apartment late Sunday, and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Officers responded about 10 p.m. and found Joel Russell, 42, dead inside a unit at the Towne Square Apartments, 1614 E. Young St.

Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said there wasn't much information to share as it's early in the investigation, but so far, it appears Russell was shot outside in his upper torso before going to his apartment.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance footage Monday morning.

Russell is Tulsa's 26th homicide victim this year.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

