$300 in stolen Legos leads police to bomb in vehicle; couple from Broken Arrow arrested

A couple from Broken Arrow are in custody after police found an explosive device Monday in Broken Arrow.

Mariah Davis, 20, and Zane Bennett, 19, were arrested and booked about 6 p.m. Monday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa Police Department were investigating what turned out to be a bomb in a vehicle Near Kenosha (71st) Street and the Creek Turnpike. An officer had stopped the vehicle because it was reportedly involved in a shoplifting incident, according to Broken Arrow Police spokesman Christopher Walker.

A loss prevention employee from Walmart had told officers a woman, later identified by police as Davis, had stolen three Lego sets that totaled $289.94, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officers stopped the suspect vehicle and saw the Lego sets in the backseat along with what appeared to be an explosive device, the affidavit states.

The bomb was described by officers on scene as "four red 'Boom Sticks' with green fuses tied together. There was one bottle rocket in the middle the green fuses were tied to."