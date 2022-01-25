$300 in stolen Legos lead police to explosive in vehicle; Broken Arrow couple arrested

A couple from Broken Arrow are in custody after police there found an explosive device Monday.

Mariah Davis, 20, and Zane Bennett, 19, were arrested and booked into jail about 6 p.m. Monday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Tulsa Police Department were investigating what turned out to be a bomb in a vehicle near Kenosha (71st) Street and the Creek Turnpike in east Broken Arrow. An officer had stopped the vehicle because it was suspected of involvement in a shoplifting incident, according to Broken Arrow Police Department spokesman Christopher Walker.

A Walmart loss-prevention employee had told officers a woman, later identified by police as Davis, had stolen three Lego sets worth $289.94, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The officer stopped the vehicle and saw the Lego sets in the backseat along with what appeared to be an explosive device, the affidavit states.

The bomb was described by officers as "four red 'Boom Sticks' with green fuses tied together. There was one bottle rocket in the middle the green fuses were tied to."

