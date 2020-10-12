3-year-old reports fatal shooting of father west of downtown Tulsa

Federal, local and tribal authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found shot to death in a neighborhood west of downtown Tulsa, a police official said Monday evening.

Officers responded after a 3-year-old boy went to a convenience store in the 500 block of South 33rd West Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Monday and said his father had been shot, Homicide Unit Lt. Brandon Watkins said. He said a witness reported finding the man shot to death outside a home along 36th West Avenue near Admiral Boulevard around the same time. The area is north of the Arkansas River about a mile west of downtown.

Police at the scene said the man killed was likely in his late 20s. Watkins confirmed Monday night that the man, whose name he said was withheld “to give family more time” to process the loss, was a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and that the shooting occurred within the tribe’s reservation.

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police Department had an official at the scene simultaneously with members of the Tulsa Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.