26-year-old gets life without parole in 2018 north Tulsa triple-murder of men, child

Once under threat of the penalty of death, a Tulsa 26-year-old will spend the rest of his life in prison for the 2018 triple-murder of two men and a child in a home north of downtown Tulsa, a judge confirmed Wednesday.

Tulsa County District Judge Dawn Moody followed a jury's recommendation in sentencing Keenan Sean Burkhalter to life in prison without parole for each of his three counts of first-degree murder, and another 35 years for first-degree arson; all sentences to run consecutively with credit for time served and earned.

A jury found Burkhalter guilty in late May of murdering Hosea Fletcher, Marquis (Ramon) Brown, and Maziah Brown at a home in the 600 block of East Seminole Place early Oct. 14, 2018, before setting the house ablaze.

Fletcher and Brown, each 27, were cousins, and Maziah was Brown's 7-year-old daughter.

Andrew Conard, Burkhalter’s co-defendant, testified that Burkhalter told him while the two were watching a TV news report about firefighter's discovery of the bodies that he carried out the killings and arson.

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office opted to drop its pursuit of capital punishment last year after Burkhalter's attorneys argued the early pandemic's proceeding delays and jail visitation caps deprived their client of his right to a speedy trial and inhibited their ability to adequately prepare to face such a punishment option.

Proceeding with a death penalty case likely would have delayed the trial another couple of years, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray said, and he was not certain a jury would assess such a punishment given the option, as much of the evidence was circumstantial.

"It was time to get justice," Gray said. "Ultimately it's the same outcome — Mr. Burkhalter is going to die in the penitentiary."

Chief Public Defender Corbin Brewster commended prosecutors for reconsidering their position on the death penalty after Tulsa Police in 2020 identified the murder weapon as a gun belonging to Conard.

"From the beginning, the case against (Burkhalter) was heavily built on Conard's cooperation and testimony, which conveniently omitted the truth about the murder weapon," Brewster said.

Burkhalter maintains his innocence and has requested an appeal, Brewster said.

Court proceedings are ongoing for Conard, who is charged with the same counts. He testified that he drove Burkhalter to and from the scene, bought him lighter fluid and saw him starting a fire at the house, though he initially concealed Burkhalter's involvement.

Conard is next due back in court June 17.

Gray said there's been much speculation as to why Burkhalter carried out the killings but no one, concrete motive able to be ascertained.

Donning matching T-shirts with pictures of the victims, members of the victims' connected extended family filled one side of the court gallery.

After reminding the court of the life and love each of the victims provided, several family members who read victim impact statements warned Burkhalter of the wrath of God, with some telling Burkhalter they hope he finds repentance.

"The family that was here for all three of the victims is a family unlike any I have ever seen," Gray said. "There were family members present on every single court setting, and I don't just mean the big days, I mean the little days, as well.

"There was always somebody here just to make sure that those three people weren't forgotten."

