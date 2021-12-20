25 pounds of meth seized in trafficking bust by Broken Arrow police, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents

A six-month investigation overturned a large methamphetamine trafficking organization in Tulsa this month, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics reported.

Twenty-five arrest warrants were served in the Tulsa area Dec. 16, the release states, with Clint Raymond Johnson apprehended as the main target.

Johnson, 32, allegedly orchestrated shipments of 50 pounds to 100 pounds of meth monthly from Anaheim, California, to be received in Tulsa and distributed throughout the city as well as Broken Arrow and Sapulpa.

The Broken Arrow Police Department assisted OBN in the warrant service, and a total of 25 pounds of meth was seized, along with several weapons during the course of the investigation, the release states. The Tulsa Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol also assisted with the investigation.

OBN Director Donnie Anderson said he is "extremely proud" of the diligence and determination his agents and partners displayed.

"They worked nights, weekends, and over the Thanksgiving holiday to secure the evidence and ensure a solid prosecution for those responsible for putting this poison onto our streets,” Anderson said in the release.