25 pounds of meth seized in trafficking bust by Broken Arrow police, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents

A six-month investigation overturned a large methamphetamine trafficking organization in Tulsa this month, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics reported.
Twenty-five arrest warrants were served in the Tulsa area Dec. 16, the release states, with Clint Raymond Johnson apprehended as the main target.
Johnson, 32, allegedly orchestrated shipments of 50 pounds to 100 pounds of meth monthly from Anaheim, California, to be received in Tulsa and distributed throughout the city as well as Broken Arrow and Sapulpa.
The Broken Arrow Police Department assisted OBN in the warrant service, and a total of 25 pounds of meth was seized, along with several weapons during the course of the investigation, the release states. The Tulsa Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol also assisted with the investigation.
OBN Director Donnie Anderson said he is "extremely proud" of the diligence and determination his agents and partners displayed.
"They worked nights, weekends, and over the Thanksgiving holiday to secure the evidence and ensure a solid prosecution for those responsible for putting this poison onto our streets,” Anderson said in the release.
Johnson is charged alongside 20 others in Tulsa County District Court: Bettina Woodard, Jamalo Bruner, Marico Meggett, Vanessa Surratt, Clyde Knox, Cheryl Blaylock, Delisha Johnson, Octavia Johnson, Brandon Oliver, Christiana McFarland, Corey McCool, Sherry Warren, Scott Widdell, Tonye Brown, Kevin Abraham, Marcus Brown, Deaundre Galloway, Antonio Newson, Terrance Sanders and Charles Mathews.
The defendants face a variety of charges, including conspiracy, use of a telecommunication device in a drug transaction and aggravated drug trafficking. Johnson is charged in a separate case with trafficking meth and two counts of possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.
Johnson has been convicted alongside at least one of his codefendants before. Court records show he and Christiana McFarland were convicted of drug possession with McFarland also convicted of possession with intent to distribute and acquiring proceeds from drug activity in 2014.
Johnson has been in and out of prison on possession and eluding convictions since 2009, most recently being released in 2018, and McFarland was released from DOC custody in March after serving time and probation in the 2014 case.
Warrants remain outstanding for McFarland, Surratt, Oliver, Galloway and Newsom, according to online court records. Those in custody are being held without bond, except for Blaylock, whose bond was set at $50,000 over prosecution's objection.