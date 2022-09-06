22-year-old Tulsan charged in fatal 'road rage' shooting of woman

A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in a south Tulsa shooting police say stemmed from road rage.

Julian Zavaleta, 22, initially fled the scene where Shantel Jones was shot Aug. 19 but called the police about 35 minutes later to turn himself in, charging documents state.

Witnesses told police Jones parked at the Auto Zone at 5155 S. Peoria Ave. and got out of her vehicle about 2:20 p.m. before a man later identified as Zavaleta arrived in a gray car and shot her.

Jones, 25, died at a hospital.

Officers met with Zavaleta and some of his family members at a business near 71st Street and Trenton Avenue after receiving his call. He reportedly told his family members that he "messed up and shot someone."

Officers arrested Zavaleta, then 21, towed his car and recovered the gun allegedly used from the back of the business, according to a report.

Prosecutors filed charges of first-degree murder and use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon against Zavaleta on his birthday, Aug. 24.

He remained in the Tulsa County jail Tuesday in lieu of $1.5 million bond.