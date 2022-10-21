22-year-old man dies days after ax assault, Tulsa police say

Police identified the victim of a fatal ax-attack on Friday after he died and the suspect was charged with first-degree murder.

James "Jimmy" Patterson, 22, died in a hospital Thursday after being struck in the head with an ax on Monday, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

Police allege that Israel Trejo, 26, was holding an ax he was attempting to buy from a third person in a residence near 12th Street and Houston Avenue, where Patterson was sitting on a couch. Trejo and the victim reportedly never exchanged any words with each other before Trejo “swung the ax and buried it deep inside the victim’s head,” police said.

Patterson was taken to the hospital with the ax still in his head, police said.

Trejo ran from the house but was caught by officers near Sixth Street and Peoria Avenue.

Several witnesses were in the house at the time, and security cameras recorded the assault on video, according to police.

Trejo, whose first name is spelled Isreal in some records, was originally arrested on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon. The murder charge was filed Friday, court records show.

He remains held without bond in the Tulsa County jail on the murder charge as well as on a federal immigration hold.