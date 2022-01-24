22-year-old killed in gun sale turned robbery, detectives say

A 22-year-old was killed in a gun sale turned robbery in east Tulsa on Saturday, becoming the city's seventh homicide victim this year, police reported.

Officers were flagged down about 8:20 p.m. at 51st Street and Mingo Road, where they found Brad Hale, 22, suffering a gunshot wound to his torso, according to a news release. He died at a hospital.

Detectives learned Hale was shot at a home near 21st Street and 129th East Avenue while attempting to sell a gun to a person he met in the neighborhood, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.