22-year-old fatally shot while trying to remove woman from domestic assault, Tulsa police say

LuisOrnelas.jpg

Ornelas

 Tulsa County jail

A 22-year-old man was fatally wounded Wednesday while attempting to remove a woman from a domestic assault, police said. 

Lorenzo "Enzo" Alvarado was found inside his car with a gunshot wound to his torso about 11:10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Yale Avenue, according to a police news release. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Suspect Luis Ornelas reportedly fled the scene but was arrested nearby. 

Detectives learned Ornelas had been involved in a domestic disturbance with his girlfriend, and Alvarado and another woman drove to the home to pick up the girlfriend and remove her from the situation. 

Ornelas reportedly opened fire on the vehicle, and one round struck Alvarado. 

Ornelas, of Broken Arrow, was booked into the Tulsa County jail early Thursday on complaints of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and domestic assault and battery, first offense.

He remains held there without bond. 

Alvarado's slaying is the city's eighth homicide of 2021, according to Lt. Brandon Watkins.

Watch Now: Related Video

SpaceX Starship lands in Texas and then explodes

