 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
22-year-old arrested after fatally shooting friend; he didn't know gun was loaded, he told police
0 Comments

22-year-old arrested after fatally shooting friend; he didn't know gun was loaded, he told police

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Zachary Shipley

Shipley

 Tulsa County jail

A video game session turned tragic in east Tulsa late Monday when a man reportedly pointed and fired a gun he thought was empty at his best friend's head. 

Zachary Shipley, 22, told police he went to his friend's house near Admiral Place and Garnett Road to play video games but at some point took his friend's gun, which was out next to the bed, and began playing with it. 

Shipley told detectives he wasn't too familiar with guns, but he removed the magazine and thought the gun was empty. 

His friend, Christian Price, was sitting in a recliner facing away from Shipley with headphones on when Shipley pointed the gun at the back of his head to "scare" him and pulled the trigger, according to an arrest and booking report.

The bullet that had been in the gun's chamber struck Price in the back of the head, police said.  

Shipley told detectives he immediately dropped the gun and began, along with others in the house, to try to help Price. 

Price was taken to a hospital where he later died. He was 22. 

Homicide detectives interviewed each of the witnesses, including Shipley, and they gave consistent stories, the report states. Shipley told them he had two shots of tequila at some point in the night, but he said he was not intoxicated. 

Shipley, of Jenks, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of first-degree manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm. He is held in lieu of $51,000 bond. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A field of ice blocks on Mars was captured on camera

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News