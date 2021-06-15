22-year-old arrested after fatally shooting friend; he didn't know gun was loaded, he told police

A video game session turned tragic in east Tulsa late Monday when a man reportedly pointed and fired a gun he thought was empty at his best friend's head.

Zachary Shipley, 22, told police he went to his friend's house near Admiral Place and Garnett Road to play video games but at some point took his friend's gun, which was out next to the bed, and began playing with it.

Shipley told detectives he wasn't too familiar with guns, but he removed the magazine and thought the gun was empty.

His friend, Christian Price, was sitting in a recliner facing away from Shipley with headphones on when Shipley pointed the gun at the back of his head to "scare" him and pulled the trigger, according to an arrest and booking report.

The bullet that had been in the gun's chamber struck Price in the back of the head, police said.

Shipley told detectives he immediately dropped the gun and began, along with others in the house, to try to help Price.

Price was taken to a hospital where he later died. He was 22.