A Tulsa County jury acquitted a young man this week of murder and gang-related charges stemming from a south Tulsa shooting, but he didn't escape an emphatic message from District Judge Sharon Holmes before being sent off to boot camp.

"You need to realize how lucky you are," Holmes told Jalen Mack. "I prefer to use the term ‘blessed,’ because I think there was some divine intervention in your circumstances.

"If you do anything to mess this up, don't expect any sympathy from me."

At his second trial, after a mistrial in February, a jury found Mack, 22, not guilty Monday of first-degree murder and a gang-related offense in the July 2021 shooting of 18-year-old Kortland McFrazier.

Mack and his defense team, Assistant Public Defenders Alex Bramblett and Adam Haselgren, opted to enter a blind guilty plea to a third charge, possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication, before it made it to the jury in a second stage of the trial, which allowed them to request Mack's entry into a delayed-sentencing program. All other counts against Mack had been dismissed by the state or court before trial.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections' Regimented Inmate Discipline program is a boot camp for young, nonviolent offenders aimed at renewing participants' perspectives.

Holmes sentenced Mack on the gun charge Thursday as well as on the same charge in a separate felony case, to which he also entered a blind guilty plea, and an unrelated assault and battery misdemeanor.

Mack will face a maximum 10 years of punishment in each felony case, to run concurrently, Holmes ordered, depending on how he does in the RID program. If he does well, she could dismiss the cases or defer his sentencing.

She sentenced him to 90 days in the Tulsa County jail with credit for time served and earned for the misdemeanor charge. He's been held at the jail since August 2021, according to jail records.

Bramblett said he, Haselgren and Mack will be "forever grateful" that Holmes and the jury afforded Mack his constitutional right to a fair trial.

"The jury presumed Mr. Mack innocent throughout the entire trial and held the state to their burden of proof being beyond a reasonable doubt, and that’s all that we asked," Bramblett said. “Judge Holmes called Mr. Mack blessed, and he’s blessed with our legal system. It worked in this case.”

Mack still faces related charges of third-degree arson and possession of a stolen vehicle in Osage County, for which he could face up to 15 years' incarceration, Assistant District Attorney John Tjeerdsma noted while arguing that Mack should be sentenced to incarceration instead of boot camp. He is alleged to have burned the vehicle used in the shooting.

"I don't know what they're going to do in Osage County," Holmes told Mack. "But I think you deserve a chance."

Holmes told Mack she was rooting for him as he seemed to be an "extremely intelligent young man" and one of the things she hates most is seeing young people caught up in crime. She admonished him to stay away from the bad actors he was running with at the time of the shooting.

Tulsa police identified Mack as a gang member, and prosecutors suspected that the shooting was part of a wave of retaliatory gang violence that broke out across the city that summer.

Tulsa police officers found McFrazier's body just after midnight July 14, 2021, near the back gate of the Savanna Landing apartments, 1015 E. 60th St., while responding to a report of a shooting. An autopsy report indicates that McFrazier was shot through the back of his head, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Surveillance video showed four men, including McFrazier, walking toward a pickup truck when McFrazier was shot and fell to the ground, investigators wrote in an affidavit. The document says no shooter could be seen in the video and that the fatal shot could have been fired from a nearby park.

Video also showed Mack getting out of the pickup in the complex and shooting toward another person shortly after McFrazier was shot, the affidavit alleges, but that person was not struck by a bullet.

Due to the gang nature of the case, finding cooperative witnesses was difficult, prosecutors said. Although Assistant District Attorneys Tjeerdsma and Morgan Medders presented a theory to the jury that the fatal shot came from the pickup Mack was driving, the defense team's theory prevailed that the shot was friendly-fire.

“We were able to show the jury in closing arguments a burst — a muzzle flash — that took place right before Mr. McFrazier fell and right from the area of his purported friend,” Bramblett said. “There’s reasonable doubt all over the place in this case, … but we were also able to give the jury perhaps an answer to what really happened to Mr. McFrazier.”

Mack's case is set for a review of his progress through RID in August and final sentencing in February.