The Medical Examiner's Office has determined that a shooting from 2022 be ruled a homicide after the victim died from his injuries earlier this year, Tulsa police said.

Police said 55-year-old Terrance Mason shot 58-year-old Parrish Wallace multiple times last summer, according to a news release.

Mason was arrested shortly after the June 25 shooting and initially charged with felony complaints of possession with a firearm, assault and battery, obstructing an officer, and shooting with intent to kill, court records show. Tulsa police said Wallace died at some point in January.

He is currently being held at Tulsa County jail with bonds totaling $159,500.

Homicide detectives will be working with the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office to change Mason's charges based on the Medical Examiner's report, the release says.

Wallace's death is considered the city's 10th homicide for the year, according to Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins.

