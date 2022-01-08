2021's homicides lesser in number but greater in complexity, detectives say

Last year might not have ended with all its cases closed, Watkins said, but the unit will continue to work the open cases until they are solved.

“I always hope that every single one of them gets solved,” Watkins said. “I feel really good about seven of the nine, about getting some kind of resolution on them soon, but it’s hard to put a time frame on this stuff.”

He noted that the pressure to uphold the unit’s reputation must be weighed against “doing the right thing.”

“If you go out there and you take an eyewitness telling you someone did something, but you don’t have any corroborative evidence, the next thing you know you’re a Netflix documentary about what an awful job the Tulsa Police Department did,” Watkins said.

“We want to make sure that we get the right person when we arrest them, and sometimes that takes a little bit longer. This year has been one of those years.”

The cases

Of the nine outstanding cases, Watkins highlighted the three most likely to remain “whodunits.”