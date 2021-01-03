2020 came closest to record for homicides in Tulsa; detectives feel 'this year has been 20 years long'

He especially loved his young son, Braden, she said, and she still struggles to understand how Bayron could be taken in such a careless, ruthless act.

“He was such a bright light,” Kayla said. “Every single person he met, I feel like he always left this flame inside of them.”

‘Left a scar’

The year also saw the death of a Tulsa police officer in the line of duty for the first time in 24 years.

Sgt. Craig Johnson, 45, was shot in late June while backing Officer Aurash Zarkeshan on a traffic stop in east Tulsa, and he later died from his wounds. Zarkeshan, 27, continues to recover from the shooting.

Officers across the city dropped what they were doing and sought the suspect, and the pressure was on.

“I’ve never been pulled that many directions in my life or dealt with the kind of stressors that we were dealing with in the middle of all that,” Watkins said.

The case itself was relatively simple. A patrol vehicle’s dash camera recorded the whole interaction and identified the suspect. But everyone wanted to help, Watkins said.