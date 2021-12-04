2 dead after motorist drives wrong way on Muskogee Turnpike

Two people are died and another hospitalized after a motorist drove the wrong way on the Muskogee Turnpike Saturday afternoon.

The wrong-way vehicle struck a southbound vehicle head-on about noon in the area of Shawnee and Gibson Street, a Muskogee Police Department spokeswoman said.

Two people involved in the wreck were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person was transported to a hospital for treatment.

None of the injured or deceased have been identified, police said.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of deaths. Investigators have not disclosed the condition of the driver or whether that person was under the influence of any substances at the time of the crash.

The turnpike was shutdown for several hours while crews worked the scene and has since reopened.