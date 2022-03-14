19-year-old with pistols, drum magazines lied to officers in traffic stop, police say after arrest

Police arrested a 19-year-old reportedly in possession of a pound of marijuana and two 50-round drum magazines after officers said they could see firearms in his car during a traffic stop.

Caleb Cannady was reportedly laying rubber while driving near the 4700 block of Mingo Road around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Tulsa Police Department press release.

When officers pulled him over after observing the “burnout,” as the release said, they reportedly saw two pistols on the floorboard in the back seat. Cannady denied he had guns in the car, and he also reportedly refused officers' commands at first to exit the vehicle.

Officers said the presence of the firearms was enough cause to arrest Cannady and search the vehicle. Police found two pistols loaded with 50-round drum magazines, as well as a pound of cannabis in multiple plastic bags in the trunk of his car, the release states.

Cannady was arrested on complaints of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, resisting officers and other firearms charges. He was booked at Tulsa County jail on bonds totaling $51,800.

Officers note in Cannady's arrest report "prior felony convictions out of Wisconsin." Cannady's address in jail records is listed as Pine Bluff, Arkansas, but a felony case still being adjudicated in Dane County (Wisconsin) lists him as a Broken Arrow resident having recently relocated from Madison, Wisconsin.